KILGORE — Kilgore College trustees will consider tuition and student fee increases for the 2018-19 school year during a board meeting Monday. According to the Longview News-Journal, the board’s agenda indicates trustees will weigh the fee increases following a report from the chair of their investment and finance committee, Trustee Joe Carrington. The board last raised tuition and fees a year ago. Tuition increased $5 an hour for in-district students and $6 for out-of-district scholars. That brought those respective hourly tuition rates to $73 and $146. Trustees blamed that increase on a declining number of credit hours being taken, a factor that determines state aid.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 in the McLaurin Administration Building, adjacent to the west side of the walking bridge across Henderson Boulevard, U.S. 259.