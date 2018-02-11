Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Los Angeles Rams running back took home the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award following a dominant 2018 season that saw him score 19 touchdowns and top 2,000 total yards.

Gurley’s offensive prowess was not only recognized by the press, but also by the fantasy community. Gurley won the awards for MVP, Best Single-Game Performance, Most Improved, and Mr. Consistency slots at the DraftKings NFL Fantasy Awards announcement.

Gurley spoke with ABC News after he was announced winner of each of the awards. He explains, “It’s just good to have the season that I did, and to be able to be presented with these awards… it means a lot. Obviously you just go out there to be the best you can… it definitely means a lot.”

As the NFL season was closing, DraftKings released its fantasy award winners, with Gurley dominating the field.



DraftKings was also introducing its latest single-game fantasy product, Showdown, which has users pick two players on offense and defense for the competition, while announcing Gurley’s honors.



Gurley was one of the most dominant offensive players in the NFL in 2018, putting together one of the best single-season offensive performances over the past several years. He led all NFL running backs in touchdowns and total yards per game and helped lead the Rams franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2004.

Gurley finished second in the NFL Most Valuable Player voting, behind New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.