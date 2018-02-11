Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway pushed back against the notion that President Donald Trump doesn’t support women, saying she “frankly wouldn’t work” in his administration if he didn't. Conway was responding to questions by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday about the president's public comments since the White House staff secretary had to suddenly resign this week amid allegations of domestic abuse. Following the resignation of Rob Porter, Trump on Friday wished the former staff member well and said his denials of the abuse claims by two ex-wives need to be taken into account. "He says he's innocent, and I think you have to remember that," the president said, adding that he wants to “absolutely wish him well.” Trump also said he had been “surprised” and “very sad” to learn about the allegations against Porter. Then on Saturday the president on Twitter, in general comments that didn't mention Porter or domestic violence, lamented that lives are being "destroyed by a mere allegation." Trump himself has been accused by at least 16 women of misconduct ranging from sexual assault to harassment to inappropriate behavior, claims that he and his White House have adamantly denied. “You know there does seem to be a pattern here,” Stephanopoulos said to Conway on Sunday. “You know, when a friend or an ally, a man of the president's, gets in trouble with these allegations of, of abuse or sexual harassment, the president's sympathies immediately go to the man, whether it's Bill O'Reilly or Roger Ailes or Roy Moore or Rob Porter. Why is that, and do you understand the problem that creates for the president?” Conway responded, “This is a man who show great compassion and understanding for, for women on many different issues. I frankly wouldn't work there if that were not the case. I could be dozens of other places for lots of money.” “Why would someone like me and many other women be there? He is an excellent boss to work for, an excellent boss for women,” Conway said. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump ‘shows great compassion’ for women, Kellyanne Conway says

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2018 at 9:17 am

