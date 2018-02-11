Today is Sunday February 11, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Person Hospitalized in Nightclub Shooting near Kilgore

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GREGG COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting at a nightclub west of Kilgore. According to the Longview News-Journal, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident before 4 a.m. at Club Sensation on Texas 31. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Joshua Tubb. Tubb said officials believe no one else was injured in the incident. Deputies are working to identify the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made.

One Person Hospitalized in Nightclub Shooting near Kilgore

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GREGG COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting at a nightclub west of Kilgore. According to the Longview News-Journal, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident before 4 a.m. at Club Sensation on Texas 31. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Joshua Tubb. Tubb said officials believe no one else was injured in the incident. Deputies are working to identify the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement