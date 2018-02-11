GREGG COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting at a nightclub west of Kilgore. According to the Longview News-Journal, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident before 4 a.m. at Club Sensation on Texas 31. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Joshua Tubb. Tubb said officials believe no one else was injured in the incident. Deputies are working to identify the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made.