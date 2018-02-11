NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Investigators in Norman say the theft of tires and rims from vehicles at a Norman car dealership appears similar to thefts reported in Texas, including Tyler. Norman police say tires and rims were discovered missing removed from about 40 vehicles at a car dealership in Norman on Monday. Officers say rims and tires were removed from about 40 vehicles and the vehicles were sitting on wooden blocks. Investigators estimate that 160 rims and tires were taken from the dealership. Investigators believe that the suspects entered the dealership by cutting the lock on the gate and then turned off the lights in the dealership’s parking lot to conceal their movements. The group targeted trucks as well as SUVs and cars.

Investigators later determined that similar thefts have occurred in Houston and Tyler.

In April of 2014 at Wagner Cadillac in Tyler, police said 20 Cadillacs had been jacked up and 20″ chrome wheels and tires from assorted Cadillacs were stolen. Management estimated the loss at around $60,000 not including property damage. It appeared that the suspects were well organized and did not take long to remove the wheels and tires, according to police. Investigators were advised that the same method was used in Richardson the week before.

In August of 2016 at Peltier Chevrolet in Tyler, police said thieves entered through a fence at the rear of the building. The crooks put 48 cars up on blocks and stole wheels and tires from the vehicles. That loss was placed at $250,000.