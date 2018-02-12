HENDERSON COUNTY — A three vehicle wreck east of Athens has left one person dead. According to the DPS report, around 2:00 Sunday afternoon, a passenger vehicle traveling west on US-175 toward Athens and possibly have hydroplaned on the wet roadway. The car veered into the path of a truck tractor semi-trailer that was traveling eastbound. The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers were transported to ETMC- Athens, their condition are unknown. A third vehicle struck the disabled passenger car. The crash remains under investigation. Identities have not been released.