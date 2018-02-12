TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Feb. 12, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Smith County, the contractor for the Lindale Relief Route will be conducting single lane closures of the I-20 westbound mainlanes and the frontage road for Toll 49 bridge work. The closures of the various lanes will occur throughout the week. Local law enforcement will be assisting with work zone traffic control. Message boards have been installed to provide advance notice of the closures. Motorists should remain alert when traveling through this and all work zones.

In Gregg County, the contractor on the US 80 construction project will be shifting traffic to the Phase II configuration on Tuesday, February 13. The new phase will consist of one lane for westbound traffic and two lanes in the eastbound direction. Caution is advised as traffic acclimates to this change in traffic pattern. The project limits are from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Get additional project information in the Gregg County section of this news release.

