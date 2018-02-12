US stocks recover after worst week in 2 years, Dow closes up over 400 points

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2018 at 3:30 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Last week was Wall Street's worst in about two years, but U.S. stocks managed to recover and close in the green for a second straight day.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 410.37 (+1.70 percent) to finish the session at 24,601.27.



The Nasdaq jumped 107.47 (+1.56 percent) to close at 6,981.96, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,656.00, up 36.45 (+1.39 percent) for the day.



Crude oil prices were little changed at about $59 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: DowDuPont and Apple were among the Dow's best-performing stocks. Shares of DowDuPont soared 3.40 percent and Apple climbed 4.03 percent.



Clothing brand Guess's stock (-5.25 percent) continues to plummet after supermodel Kate Upton accused co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct. The brand announced Friday it would investigate the allegations.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back