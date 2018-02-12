Today is Monday February 12, 2018
Trump Nominates Texas’ Oldham for Federal Appeals Court

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – President Donald Trump has picked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new general counsel for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Andrew Oldham had only served as the governor’s general counsel for about a month. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will join two other Texans who were recently nominated by Trump and confirmed to the same, New Orleans-based court, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and James Ho, an ex-state solicitor general. Oldham is a former deputy state solicitor general. He became Abbott’s general counsel after the governor named the position’s previous occupant, Jimmy Blacklock, to Willett’s vacated Texas Supreme Court seat.

