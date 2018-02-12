AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas woman has been arrested after police say she struck and killed a motorist while driving home drunk. Olivia Gruwell has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid for the crash that occurred early Friday morning in Austin. Both felonies are punishable by prison sentences of up to 20 years. The arrest affidavit says Gruwell admitted to drinking six to nine alcoholic beverages at various Austin bars before driving home. Documents show she failed a field sobriety test. Police say the 21-year-old struck a man traveling on a moped and unknowingly dragged the moped under her vehicle. Police found the man lying unresponsive at the scene of the crash. He has not yet been identified by police. Gruwell is being held at Travis County Jail.