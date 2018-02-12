AMARILLO (AP) – A 39-year-old Texas Panhandle man must serve life in federal prison for what prosecutors say was his involvement in drug trafficking even while in custody. Prosecutors say Moises Jimenez of Amarillo was sentenced Monday. Jimenez last August was convicted of drug possession and distribution charges, plus a weapons count related to trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine. His apartment was searched in early 2015, leading to authorities confiscating drugs, a pistol, about $22,000 and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Prosecutors say Jimenez acknowledged he delivered 50 pounds of methamphetamine less than a week before officers executed the search warrant at his Amarillo home. Jimenez has remained in custody since his December 2016 arrest. Prosecutors say recorded telephone calls made by Jimenez while he was in jail corroborated his involvement in drug trafficking.