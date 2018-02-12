ABC/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will be working together in the upcoming Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder crossover episodes.



In the new teaser, Annalise, played by Viola Davis, is seen telling Olivia, played by Kerry Washington, that others consider her to be a “hot mess.”

Olivia tersely responds to Annalise’s comments, “This is my town, my game, my rules.”

Scandal‘s crossover episode, entitled “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself,” will center around Keating’s visit to the White House to ask Liv to assist in “fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court,” according to ABC.



On the How to Get Away With Murder episode, entitled “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Pope’s help with Annalise’s class action lawsuit “proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue her case in the nation’s highest court.”

ABC’s TGIT crossover episodes of Scandal and HTGAWM air Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET and at 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

