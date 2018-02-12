ABC/Paula Lobo

(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish is spilling some major Beyoncé tea.

In an clip from the forthcoming TV One docuseries Uncensored Haddish recalls the time she was at a party with Beyoncé when Queen B confronted an unnamed actress who was a little too touchy-feely with her hubby.

“I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit and there was another actress that was there, who was also talking to JAY-Z,” Haddish recounts to TV One. “And she touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like….’B****!'”

“She didn’t say that,” specifies Haddish. “Bbut her demeanor, her body, the way she walked up on her was like… ‘Get your hand off my man’s chest.'”

Although Haddish does not name the actress, the Girls Trip star does allude to the fact that a few things may have popped off between Bey and the unidentified woman.

“And then she started talking to that actress and some other stuff happened,” Haddish continues. “But I ain’t going to say nothing yet, but it’s going to be in these streets. You gonna know.”

TV One’s Uncensored premieres Sunday, February, 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.