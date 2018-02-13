DALLAS (AP) – Mourners sang and prayed to honor a suburban Dallas police officer who was fatally shot while answering a disturbance call. A funeral was held Tuesday for Richardson police Officer David Sherrard. A flag-draped casket was part of the service at Watermark Community Church to honor Sherrard, who was the first Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty. Police Chief Jimmy Spivey called Sherrard a “true hero.” Authorities say the 37-year-old officer died Feb. 7 at a hospital hours after he was shot while entering an apartment. Police say another man was found shot dead at the scene. The suspect, Brandon McCall, eventually surrendered and remains jailed without bond on capital murder charge. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the disturbance.