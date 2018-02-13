Today is Tuesday February 13, 2018
Arizona Man Accused in 1987 Death of San Antonio Woman

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) – An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the 1987 death of a Texas woman whose body was found in the bathtub of her San Antonio home. Prescott police announced Tuesday that 65-year-old Larry Moore was in custody and awaiting extradition to Texas’ Bexar County. A county grand jury indicted Moore with capital murder last Friday. He’s facing charges of sexual assault and strangulation while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping. County prosecutors say 25-year-old Dianna Lowery was found dead in January 1987 and an autopsy revealed it was a homicide. The case went cold for decades until a second investigation led authorities to Moore, who lived in the duplex next door to Lowery in 1987 and allegedly had a spare key that allowed him access to her apartment.

