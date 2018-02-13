ABC(NEW YORK) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, 20/20 is shedding light on some of the most influential romantic movies in Hollywood history, from An Officer and a Gentleman to The Notebook to Fifty Shades of Grey, for a new special Tuesday night: 20/20: Lights, Camera, Romance.

The special installment also will highlight other romantic movies including 27 Dresses, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Say Anything, Dirty Dancing and more.

The show will feature interviews with author E.L. James and stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan from the Fifty Shades films, 27 Dresses star Katherine Heigl, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and others. In addition, “Lights, Camera, Romance” will feature chats with those behind the most romantic music in modern movie history, among them Elton John, David Foster, Giorgio Moroder, Diane Warren and Bill Medley.

It’s been 16 years since the indie romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding hit theaters, but for leading actress and writer Nia Vardalos, the timeless family film still holds a special place in her heart.

“Nobody would read it,” Vardalos told 20/20. “I didn’t have any representation. So I jumped on stage and started doing the material as a one-person show. I thought, well, the agents will come, and maybe I can play a bridesmaid.”

She said that the show began selling out and Greek actress Rita Wilson — Tom Hanks’ wife — called asking for tickets. Immediately after the performance, Wilson told Vardalos she loved it, “And she said, ‘This should be a movie,'” Vardalos recalled.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“Tom [Hanks] called me and said, ‘I’m gonna make your movie.'”

Wilson became a producer on the movie, which was backed by Hanks’ Playtone production company.

The special airs at 10 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday on ABC.

