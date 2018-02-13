TYLER – Six Robert E Lee High School seniors have been presented Presidential Fellow Scholarships by the University of Texas at Tyler. The scholarships were presented Tuesday morning to Kyle Ferrer, Kaleb Hill, Madison Hysell, Idara Imoh, Katherine Jennings and Mercedes Ojeda. To earn the scholarship, a student was receive ACT scores of 29 or above or 1350 or above on SAT examinations, along with various other academic requirements. The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, fees, books, room and board.