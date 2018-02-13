“MacGyver” – Photo: Guy D’Alema/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Sheryl Lee Ralph is ready to sink her claws into her next project. According to Deadline, the actress has been tapped to star alongside Niecy Nash in season two of TNT’s Claws.

The series follows Nash’s character Desna, a Florida nail shop owner, and her group of “treacherous” manicurists. Ralph will play Matilde Ruval, the mother of Desna’s love interest Gregory. Matilde, who is of Haitian decent, is described as a “benevolent and caring mother to her son, with more going on than meets the eye.”



This would be the latest project for the Moesha alum. Ralph has recurring roles on MacGyver and BET’s The Quad. She also just appeared in Netflix’s comedy film Step Sisters.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.