NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — The casts of Will & Grace, Roseanne, and Murphy Brown are getting back together, so could Kramer, George, Elaine and Jerry be next?

“It’s possible,” Jerry told Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday about the prospect of a Seinfeld reunion, while on her show to promote their upcoming episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Suffice it to say, the audience went bananas.

Jerry and co-creator Larry David have previously resisted any previous reunion efforts for the Emmy-winning show — excepting a show-within-a-show Seinfeld reunion plot on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Even as recently as 2017, Jerry threw cold water on any reunion talk, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

Seinfeld ran from 1989-1998 on NBC, and went from a nearly-cancelled, little-watched “show about nothing” to a cultural phenomenon that gave us phrases like, “close talker,” “soup Nazi,” “yadda-yadda,” and “master of your domain.” The syndication rights for the series alone have made hundreds of millions of dollars for Seinfeld and David.

