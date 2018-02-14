Shaun White wins gold medal in men’s halfpipe

Clive Rose/Getty Images(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.

The American snowboarder won the gold medal in men's halfpipe after his final run beat out Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

White finished with a best score of 97.75, Hirano won silver with 95.25, and Australia's Scotty James won bronze with 92.00.

White won gold in the halfpipe in the 2006 Winter Olympics and in 2010, but came in fourth in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

