ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Juggling 26 women on The Bachelor has taught Arie Luyendyk Jr. a thing or two about dating. So what does he think makes the perfect Valentine’s Day date?

For him, it doesn’t have to be any of the elaborate things we see on the show — it’s simply the thought that counts.

“I think what makes a perfect Valentine’s Day is just to be thoughtful,” Arie tells ABC Radio. “Anything with a lot of thought behind it is endearing and special. So it doesn’t really matter what you’re doing with that person, as long as you’re very thoughtful and you’ve put effort in.”

When considering whether to go traditional with chocolates and flowers or try something outside the box, Arie says it depends on the person.

“You know, if that person loves to travel maybe take a trip together. If that person loves a quiet evening at home, maybe that’s what you need in your relationship and that’s what you should do,” he says.

As for what’s coming up on The Bachelor, Arie promises things are about to get a whole lot juicier as he falls in love with two of the women. He says it was hard for him to navigate those feelings, especially since he doesn’t typically fall in love easily, but admits it’ll “make great TV” for the viewers.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

