Posted/updated on: February 14, 2018 at 5:48 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 115, Miami 112

Houston 126, Minnesota 108

Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112

Milwaukee 97, Atlanta 92

Sacramento 114, Dallas 109

Denver 117, San Antonio 109 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina 7, L.A. Kings 3

Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 5, Calgary 2

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vegas 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 2, San Jose 1 TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Virginia 59, Miami 50

(2) Michigan St. 87, Minnesota 57

(7) Texas Tech 88, (23) Oklahoma 78

(13) Kansas 83, Iowa St. 77

(16) Rhode Island 85, Richmond 67

(18) Tennessee 70, South Carolina 67

