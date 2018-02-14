(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 115, Miami 112
Houston 126, Minnesota 108
Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112
Milwaukee 97, Atlanta 92
Sacramento 114, Dallas 109
Denver 117, San Antonio 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina 7, L.A. Kings 3
Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5, Calgary 2
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 2, Anaheim 1
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3
Winnipeg 4, Washington 3
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vegas 5, Chicago 2
Arizona 2, San Jose 1
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1) Virginia 59, Miami 50
(2) Michigan St. 87, Minnesota 57
(7) Texas Tech 88, (23) Oklahoma 78
(13) Kansas 83, Iowa St. 77
(16) Rhode Island 85, Richmond 67
(18) Tennessee 70, South Carolina 67
Missouri 62, (21) Texas A&M 58
