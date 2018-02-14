HBO/Paul Schiraldi(LOS ANGELES) — James Franco will be returning for the second season of HBO’s The Deuce, despite public allegations of sexual misconduct, unrelated to the show, from five women following the Golden Globes in January, according to Variety.

While Franco’s status on the show seemed to be in question, HBO has maintained that it is unchanged, insisting that after reaching out to staffers on the show, it found no instances of complaints or questionable behavior by Franco during its first season.

During an appearance on CBS’ The Late Show in January, Franco told host Stephen Colbert that many of the allegations against him were “not accurate.”

HBO’s support for Franco is in contrast to the hard line it’s taken with other actors and staffers facing sexual allegations, including Louis C.K., whose older series and comedy special were dropped after he acknowledged accusations published in the New York Times back in November. HBO also scrapped plans to air a miniseries about Donald Trump after veteran political reporter and executive producer Mark Halperin was accused of inappropriate behavior by several women.

Franco, who plays twin brothers on the show, which chronicles the porn industry in New York City during the 1970 and ’80s, has also directed episodes of the show, and is a co-executive producer.

The second season of The Deuce is currently being written, according to Variety. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

