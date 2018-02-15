Alleged shooter’s classmates ‘joked’ he would one day ‘shoot up’ the school

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2018 at 7:32 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(PARKLAND, Fla.) -- Students at the South Florida high school where suspected gunman -- and former student -- Nikolas Cruz allegedly went on a shooting spree Wednesday killing at least 17, had "joked" that Cruz would indeed one day unleash a reign of terror and bullets upon Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



"Honestly, a lot of people were saying it was going to be him," the student, who did not provide his name, told WJXT. "A lot of kids joked around like that, saying he would be the one to shoot up the school. But it turns out everyone predicted it. That's it."

The student also said that Cruz would have known the layout of the Parkland, Florida, school and its schedule. "He was on the third floor," the student said. "He knows the school layout. He knows where everyone would be at right now. He's been in fire drills. He's prepared for this stuff."

And a math teacher at the school Jim Gard, told ABC News he believes Cruz had been banned from bringing a backpack to school when he was a student there.

