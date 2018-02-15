TYLER – A Mexican national illegally residing in Carthage, has been found guilty of drug trafficking violations in East Texas. Following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Ron Clark, Conrado Depaz Arellano, 48, was found guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Arellano also pleaded guilty on Monday to being illegally in the United States after having been deported. Under federal statutes, Arellano faces up to 40 years in federal prison at sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

According to federal prosecutors, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the Western District of Texas by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The vehicle contained two kilograms of cocaine, which was intended to be delivered to Arellano in Carthage. Federal agents arranged for the cocaine to be delivered to him as planned and at that time arrested him for drug trafficking crimes. When arrested, Arellano was in possession of two Mexican identification documents. Further investigation revealed he had been deported to Mexico in 2012 and 2007 and had since reentered the United States illegally. Arellano was indicted by a federal grand jury last September.