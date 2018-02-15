HOUSTON (AP) – A new analysis finds that Latinos and African-Americans in five Texas metro areas, including San Antonio, were more likely to be denied a conventional mortgage loan when compared to non-Hispanic whites. The review of millions of federal records by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that redlining has persisted in 61 metro areas around the U.S. Redlining is the practice of charging more or denying services such as loans based only on reasons related to such things as race, national origin and religion. In Texas, the review of data from 2015 and 2016 found this modern-day redlining in Corpus Christi, the Killeen-Temple area, Longview, the San Antonio-New Braunfels area and Waco. Fair housing advocates and researchers in Texas say they’re not surprised by the review’s findings.