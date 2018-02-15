AUSTIN (AP) – A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims’ rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country – hitting back at one of the few issues that unified advocates on both the right and left. Kicking off Thursday, the Texas Alliance for Safe Communities wants to strengthen public safety and curb violent crime. The nonprofit says it hopes to preserve “judicial discretion.” That means halting bail system overhauls favoring assessments of defendants’ danger to the public. Supporters of such changes say defendants deemed little risk should be eligible to be released from jail on bonds that don’t require cash payments. That would replace cash bond systems where defendants forfeit payments if they fail to show up in court – something the alliance opposes.