The comedian confirmed the news in an Instagram post, including a series of photos from the big day and the simple caption, “Yup.”

The photos reveal they had a sunset, waterfront ceremony. Schumer’s wedding dress featured a delicate lace bodice and flowing skirt, while bridesmaids, including her sister Kim, wore pink dresses and flower crowns.

In another photo, Schumer’s pal Jennifer Lawrence is seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

She later posted more pictures, showing off a star-studded guest list that included Chelsea Handler, Larry David, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer and Bridget Everett.

Schumer and Fischer only made their relationship public Sunday, when Schumer posted a photo of them kissing at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday bash. The two were first spotted together in November of last year.

Schumer split from boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May of last year.

