iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Two men have been arrested in New York City on explosives charges for making a bomb, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.



The two arrests were made in The Bronx, the sources aid. Investigators recovered bomb-making materials as part of the investigation.



Christian Toro, a former teacher in The Bronx, is charged with his brother Tyler Toro with explosives-related charges. Court records said the brothers were paying minors to strip fireworks of their gunpowder so they could build a bomb.



There is no current or active threat, according to law enforcement.



