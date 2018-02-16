PLANO (AP) – Authorities say three Texas high school students face charges after bringing guns to campus a day after a deadly mass shooting at a school in Florida. The arrests Thursday happened at separate schools in suburban Dallas. Police didn’t immediately release information on why the students brought firearms to class. Flower Mound police said in a statement that a 16-year-old faced felony charges for bringing a small-caliber handgun to school. Police said the gun wasn’t loaded but that ammunition was found. Another unloaded gun was found in the backpack of a 19-year-old student in Garland. The third arrest was in Plano, where police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that a tip had been called in about a student bringing a gun to school.