TYLER — Tyler police are searching for the suspect accused of robbing the Walgreen’s on south Broadway. It happened Friday morning around 12:40. Store employees told officers a white man approached the pharmacy staff and demanded drugs. His hand was in the pocket of his jacket, mimicking a gun, and he is said to have threatened to kill the staff if they did not cooperate. The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ tall, heavy set, wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with a white or gray emblem on the front, red, checker pattern ball cap, jeans and boots. He was last seen leaving the parking lot in dark colored 4 door hatchback vehicle. Contact Tyler police with any information.