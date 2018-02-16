Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Black Panther — After returning to his native Wakanda and taking his rightful place as king following the death of his father, T’Challa/Black Panther — played by Chadwick Boseman — is drawn into a conflict that tests his resolve and puts the fate of Wakanda and the rest of the world at risk. Michael P. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker also star. Rated PG-13.

* Early Man — The latest stop-motion animation feature from the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run is set in the stone age, and tells the story of Dug — voiced by Eddie Redmayne — who, along with sidekick Hognob — voiced by Nick Park — rallies his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth — voiced by Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tom Hiddleston — and his Bronze Age City to save their home. Other voices include Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams. Rated PG.

* Samson — Taylor James stars in this film based on the biblical tale about a young Hebrew man with supernatural strength who is chosen by God to defend his people, while avenging the love he lost to a cruel Philistine prince. Also starring Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer and Lindsay Wagner. Rated PG-13.







