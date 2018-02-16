ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Wednesday that claimed 17 lives and left a dozen hospitalized.

Jimmy showed clips of President Trump addressing the shooting in a televised speech and agreed with his sentiment that no child or teacher should ever be in danger, but called out Trump and what he characterized as pervasive hypocrisy in Washington about mass shootings.

Jimmy implored Trump to “…tell your buddies in Congress” that “what we need are laws, real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.”

Kimmel took aim at the National Rifle Association, saying, “Tell these congressmen and lobbyists who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain, force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year after year to do something.”

He added, “And don’t you dare let anyone say it’s too soon to be talking about it, because you said it after Vegas, you said it after Sandy Hook, you say that after every one of these — eight now — fatal school shootings we had in this country this year. Children are being murdered…”

Jimmy stopped as he choked up and a member of the audience yelled, “Do something now!” drawing cheers and applause.

Jimmy then urged viewers to write and call their representatives. And if they don’t listen, Jimmy said, “vote them out of office.”

He closed saying, saying, “I for one am very, very, very, very tired of this…” and showed a series of clips of politicians dodging the gun control issue with the popular “Now is not the time,” mantra.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

