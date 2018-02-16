MARSHALL – East Texas Baptist University has received generous endowment gifts that will be used for scholarships. The school has a received $200,000 from the James A. “Buddy” Davidson Foundation. It will be used to start the James A. “Buddy” Davidson Endowed Ministry Scholarship. The grant is one of the largest foundation grants to ETBU in the last two decades. Another significant endowment gift comes from Johnny Mosley. He contributed $100,000 to launch the Johnny Eugene Mosley Endowed Scholarship. It is designed to help students of strong Christian character and leadership who are in financial need.