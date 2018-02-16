KILGORE – Kilgore College’s Mary Hawley was recently named Support Specialist of the Year by the Texas Association of Literacy and Adult Education (TALAE). Hawley, a support specialist for the school’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program since 2010, was recognized at the association’s annual conference earlier this month. This is the second year in a row a KC employee has won the award with Betsy Rodriguez, AEL support specialist, earning the same distinction last year. The KC AEL program offers a full range of free services to help adults improve their lives including ESL, basic literacy skills, exam preparation, GED, Integrated Education/Training and Intensive College Readiness preparation. Day and evening classes are offered at 26 locations.