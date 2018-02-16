Netflix/Kirill Bichutsky(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Rock is holding nothing back in his new Netflix special Chris Rock: Tamborine — and that includes the ugly end to his 19-year marriage to Malaak Compton.

In his special, which debuted on Valentine’s Day, Rock opens up about his bad behavior during his marriage and admits he was “not a good husband.”

“It’s f***** up. When guys cheat, it’s like we want something new,” Rock says. “But then you know what happens? Your woman finds out, and now she’s new. She is never the same again. So now you have new, but you have a bad new.”

Rock admits he cheated on his wife with three different women while on the road, but in his special he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“Some of these lessons you’ve just got to learn,” he says. “Like, I brought this s*** on myself; nobody told me to go ho up. I brought this s*** on myself, and you’ve got to learn some lessons — some man lessons.”

Rock continues, “It’s my fault, because I’m a f****** asshole. I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude. I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That s*** don’t f***** work! I just thought I was the s***.”

Chris Rock: Tamborine is now playing on Netflix.

