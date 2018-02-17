USGS(MEXICO CITY) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, south of Mexico City, on Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Video on social media showed buildings shaking in Mexico City. People in the city gathered on the streets as sirens blared.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said the National Civil Protection system protocols have been activated.

Mexico City’s Civil Protection said no damage was reported thus far.

The Mexico City Government wrote on Twitter, “Before returning to your homes, it is important to check if there are any damages, turn off gas lines and disconnect energy sources.”

The quake was 15 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The National Seismological Service said 59 aftershocks had been detected before 6:30 p.m. local time.

Over 300 people, including schoolchildren, died from a powerful earthquake in central Mexico last September.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.