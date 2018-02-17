Today is Saturday February 17, 2018
Drug Deal Set Up on Facebook Ends with Teen Shot, Injured

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2018 at 4:25 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Authorities say a drug deal an 18-year-old in San Antonio had set up on Facebook turned out to be less than social. San Antonio police say the teenager was shot and injured around 3 a.m. Saturday as he tried to sell the drugs outside his home after setting up the transaction on the popular social media site. Investigators say something went wrong with the deal and the two males who had come to buy the drugs shot the teenager. Police continue looking for the two suspects, who fled the scene. The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The teenager told police he doesn’t know the suspects’ identities.

