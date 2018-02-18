JetBlue(NEW YORK) — JetBlue is offering free flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the families of the school shooting victims.



The company, which has a corporate office in Orlando, said volunteers in its Family Assistance Center will book free air travel for victims’ families, according to the Miami Herald. JetBlue will also provide access to free ground transportation with Lyft.

JetBlue is also partnering with the Florida Panthers to hold a blood drive on Feb. 22.

On its company blog, JetBlue wrote, “This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crewmembers, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area, home to our Focus City, Fort Lauderdale. We want to do our part to help the community, and support South Florida through this difficult time.”

