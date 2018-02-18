TYLER — Big changes could be approved Monday night for Tyler ISD’s middle schools and attendance zones. The school board will consider a number of items, including a specialized elementary/middle school with an emphasis on fine arts at Caldwell Fine Arts Academy. Other highlights on the list of suggested changes include districtwide science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities; middle school/high school feeder alignment; and repurposing of Dogan Middle School. The agenda says realignment of attendance zones is a necessary part of the process.

In explaining the planned makeover, the agenda says, “During the 2017 Bond, the administration made a commitment to the board and the community to review and develop a middle school plan to continue the goal of focusing on successful student outcomes while creating more opportunities to excel academically. The conversation around choice and innovation is not only a State phenomenon, it is also a local interest per the 2013 Strategic Plan.”

You can go to https://www.tylerisd.org/cms/lib/TX01918383/Centricity/domain/4/board/meetings/2018/2018-02-19%20Regular%20Agenda.pdf to view the full board meeting agenda. The proposed middle school changes can be found on pages 14 and 15.