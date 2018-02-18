TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in TxDOT’s Tyler District during the Week of Feb. 19. A key ongoing effort in Smith County is the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at the I-20 interchange. Expect daytime single lane closures on I-20 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as work is conducted on the concrete barrier wall and metal beam guard fence. Bridge superstructure work continues as do earthwork on the north and south sides of I-20. You can go to http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/008-2018.html for a full rundown of the coming week’s work around the district.