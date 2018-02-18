Today is Sunday February 18, 2018
Teen Arrested on Charges of Bringing Firearm to School

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2018 at 4:09 pm
MIDLAND (AP) – A Midland high school student arrested on felony charges of having a firearm on school grounds has bonded out of jail. Midland County court records show Ostyn Jacob Williams was being held on a $10,000 bond for a third-degree felony weapons charge and a $10,000 bond for a third-degree felony of tampering with physical evidence. He bonded out Thursday. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that the 17-year-old Midland High School student was arrested Tuesday after school district police received a tip that a student had a firearm on campus. The campus was placed on lockdown. According to Williams’ arrest affidavit, officers found a .40-caliber Taurus semi-automatic weapon behind a dictionary in a classroom. It was not clear whether Williams had an attorney. A conviction carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

