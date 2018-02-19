iStock/Thinkstock(PARKLAND, Fla.) -- Nikolas Cruz, whose troubled past allegedly exploded in a murderous rampage Wednesday in a Parkland, Fla., school Wednesday, was captured on cell phone video fighting other students more than a year before the mass shooting. In the September 20, 2016, footage, obtained by ABC station WPLG, Cruz can be seen in the courtyard of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wearing khakis, a white printed short-sleeved T-shirt and a dark bandana around his neck. The blurry video appears to show Cruz flailing his arms as other students charge him and cause him to slip. Cruz was suspended for two days following the fight. It's one of five documented incidents that Marjory Stoneman Douglas officials claim led to Cruz being forced to transfer to another high school last February. On Wednesday, Cruz -- who had raised numerous red flags for showing signs of violence -- allegedly entered the high school with an AR-15 and fatally shot 17 students and teachers. Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder in the massacre and, law enforcement officials said, confessed to the massacre.

Video shows Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz fighting students in 2016

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2018 at 5:32 am

