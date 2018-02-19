Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Once starter Yu Darvish was signed by the Cubs and first baseman Eric Hosmer was picked up by the San Diego Padres, the feeling was that more big name MLB free agents would start coming off the board. Now, J.D. Martinez is off the market.

The outfielder has agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal with the Boston Red Sox with an opt out after two seasons. $50 million of the $110 will be paid over the first two season.



Martinez will supply the Red Sox with a power bat in the middle of their order, which is much needed after Boston finished last in the American League in home runs in 2017. Boston reportedly offered Martinez a five-year, $100 million deal earlier in the month.

The 30-year-old was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of last season, and put on a performance that some said was worthy of MVP consideration despite only playing 62 games in the National League. After hitting 16 home runs and 39 RBIs with Detroit in 57 games, Martinez came to Arizona and hit .302 with 29 homers with 65 RBIs in just 62 games. In September alone, Martinez hit .404 with 16 home runs (a National League record) and 36 RBIs in 24 games.

