It was a record-breaking opening for Marvel’s Black Panther, which far exceeded expectations, raking in an estimated $201.8 million from Friday-Sunday, becoming just the fifth film ever to break the $200 million threshold in its first three days of release.
That number is expected to swell to $235 million factoring in the President’s Day totals, making it the third-highest four-day gross in history, right behind 2015’s Jurassic World.
Black Panther also scored the best February opening of all time, the best President’s Day weekend opening, the best-ever non-sequel superhero debut, and the fifth-largest opening of all time.
Internationally, the 18th film Marvel film earned an estimated $192 million over the three-day weekend. Marvel Studio is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
The CGI animation/live action Peter Rabbit grabbed second place with an estimated $17.25 million from Friday-Sunday, expected to top $22 million through Monday.
Fifty Shades Freed took third place with an estimated $16.9 million over the three-day weekend. Overseas, it grabbed an additional $47.7 million, bringing its worldwide numbers to around $268.9 million.
In fourth place was Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, earning an estimated $7.9 million over the three-day weekend. Overseas, the film added an estimated $4.8 million internationally, bringing its worldwide tally to $904.6 million — the studio’s second-highest-grossing release, behind 2012’s Skyfall.
Rounding out the top five was The 15:17 to Paris with a $7.7 million haul for the three-day weekend.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
1. Black Panther, $201.8 million
2. Peter Rabbit, $17.25 million
3. Fifty Shades Freed, $16.9 million
4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $7.9 million
5. The 15:17 to Paris, $7.7 million
6. The Greatest Showman, $5.1 million
7. Early Man, $3.15 million
8. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, $2.6 million
9. Winchester, $2.19 million
10. Samson, $2 million
