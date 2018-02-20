Marvel StudiosIt was a record-breaking opening for Marvel’s Black Panther, which far exceeded expectations, raking in an estimated $201.8 million from Friday-Sunday, becoming just the fifth film ever to break the $200 million threshold in its first three days of release.

That number is expected to swell to $235 million factoring in the President’s Day totals, making it the third-highest four-day gross in history, right behind 2015’s Jurassic World.

Black Panther also scored the best February opening of all time, the best President’s Day weekend opening, the best-ever non-sequel superhero debut, and the fifth-largest opening of all time.

Internationally, the 18th film Marvel film earned an estimated $192 million over the three-day weekend. Marvel Studio is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

The CGI animation/live action Peter Rabbit grabbed second place with an estimated $17.25 million from Friday-Sunday, expected to top $22 million through Monday.

Fifty Shades Freed took third place with an estimated $16.9 million over the three-day weekend. Overseas, it grabbed an additional $47.7 million, bringing its worldwide numbers to around $268.9 million.

In fourth place was Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, earning an estimated $7.9 million over the three-day weekend. Overseas, the film added an estimated $4.8 million internationally, bringing its worldwide tally to $904.6 million — the studio’s second-highest-grossing release, behind 2012’s Skyfall.

Rounding out the top five was The 15:17 to Paris with a $7.7 million haul for the three-day weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Black Panther, $201.8 million

2. Peter Rabbit, $17.25 million

3. Fifty Shades Freed, $16.9 million

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $7.9 million

5. The 15:17 to Paris, $7.7 million

6. The Greatest Showman, $5.1 million

7. Early Man, $3.15 million

8. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, $2.6 million

9. Winchester, $2.19 million

10. Samson, $2 million

