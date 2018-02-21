TYLER – The Tyler Police Department held its Annual Awards Banquet Tuesday night at the Harvey Convention Center. During the ceremony, employees of the Tyler Police Department along with civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler.

Named as officer of the year was Garrett Martin. He has been constantly busy. Martin teaches classes at the academy and for Tyler Junior College. According to the presentation, he has been vital in reaching out to the community and has participated in over 30 public relations events in the last year. He routinely speaks to groups about his work and this includes many demonstrations for children and at schools talking about what a police officer does. He is always willing to alter his work hours to reduce overtime costs but this officer is always a call away and ready to be sent out with his K9 partner.



Other Winners include officer Abby Rodseth was the Rookie of the Year. Nominees for Rookie of the Year have less than two years of service as an officer with this department. New officers have to make the adjustment from being civilians to Tyler Police Officers. The officer selected as Rookie of the Year is a dedicated worker and is highly motivated to do the job. This officer is always volunteering for calls and takes every opportunity to learn and assist other officers.



Named the Plainclothes Officer of the Year was Detective Jeff Roberts. The qualifications for nomination for this award exemplify an investigator whose effectiveness is highly rated. 2017 brought this Investigator a long list of tasks and he has rarely had time to slow down. Credit card skimmer’s found in local card readers have grown the original case into many multiple jurisdiction investigations with this officer working with other departments and Federal agencies as well as stepping up for press conferences and media interaction. This Investigator has also joined the Public Information Officer Team and has become a great resource for media interviews.



The Sworn Supervisor of the year is Sergeant Ethan Johnson. One of the more demanding jobs with the Tyler Police Department is that of Sworn Supervisor. The supervisor selected has earned the respect of the officers, other supervisors, and civilians throughout the police department. This year’s Sworn Supervisor of the Year is fairly new to being a sergeant but has become highly respected among officers. He communicates well with those that he supervises. He has a positive attitude towards his work which motivates his officer’s to follow his lead.



The Youth Crimes Division was named the Unit of the Year. This division covers many different types of crimes. It is made up of forgery investigators, youth crime investigators, gang investigators, and crime stoppers coordinator. Many of the forgery cases require an extensive investigation with multiple suspects, victims and reaching out to other agencies and jurisdictions. These investigators have to stay up to date on current scams and have been flooded with skimmer investigations. The youth investigators handle juvenile suspect crimes along with harassment and social media related crimes. All of the investigators in his unit help other divisions as needed.



The Civilian Employee of the Year is PSO Michael Cox. The civilian staff of the Police Department covers many job descriptions in order to support typical law enforcement activities. The civilian employee of the year has been with the Police Department for more than 15 years, closer to 20 by now. He is a smiling face around the PD, always upbeat and willing to do whatever task he is assigned or requested to follow up on. He interacts daily with patrol officers and citizens, offering help with making reports or helping with traffic control.



The Civilian Supervisor of the Year is Michelle Foster. She is always willing to assist other shifts and is a mentor to employees, not just a supervisor. Everyone needs someone to challenge them to become better version of themselves and this supervisor embodies that goal and encourages people around her. This employee was acting supervisor before being promoted to the vacant position after the interview process.

Others who were honored:

Volunteer of the Year – Sandy McClain

Life Saving Award: Officer Wayne Allen and Officer Pat Mullican

Life Saving Award: Officer April Molina

Life Saving Award: Officer Damon Swan

Life Saving Award: Sergeant Luke Shafer, Sergeant Chad Homer, Officer Rebekah Hutson, Officer Brad Smith and Officer Jessica Doughten.

Police Commendation: Detective Royce Jordan

Certificate of Merit: FBI Special Agent James Crowell

Certificate of Merit: Property Crimes Unit, Dispatcher Stephanie Smith, Officers Larry Christian, Wes Cook, Andrew Hill, Sergeant Zack Noble and members of the Vice Unit: Sergeant Darrin Grissom and Det. Greg Harry, Detective Chris Turner, Officer Lee Davis, Lieutenant Matthew Smyser, Officer Brennon Ewen, Officer Josh Smedley, Officer Kerri Long, Officer Bianca Smedley, Officer Bianca Smedley, Officer Lydia Thedford, Sergeant Daniel Richardson and Sergeant Matt Riggle. Officer John Carnes, Officer Mike Goode, Officer Phillip Johnson and Officer John Weaver.

Certificate of Excellence: Marisa Pittman

Certificate of Civic Achievement: Officer Tish Loftis

Citizens Certificate of Merit: Crystal Wagoner, Ken Hartley, Melissa Smith, Terry and Chase Nick, Dr. Kevin Scully

Citizens Certificate of Merit and Certificate of Merit: Nick Jones, Corey McDaniel and Sergeant Noe Balderas