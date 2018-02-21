Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SHOWTIME(NEW YORK) — Both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden were off last week when Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day. Both hosts took time to address the shootings Tuesday night during their first shows back since then.

Stephen Colbert solemnly addressed his audience by saying that he was “sickened and heartbroken” by the massacre, and the inaction of GOP leaders on gun control. He singled out Marco Rubio, comparing the Florida Republican senator to a house plant. Rubio, who’s largely against gun control, had said, “if someone has decided ‘I’m going to commit this crime’ they’re going to find a way to do it.” To which Colbert questioned, “If laws are useless, then why do we need you? It seems like a houseplant would do a better job, and need a little less water.”

Colbert also called the students of Parkland “inspiring,” declaring “The adults aren’t cutting it anymore,” and suggesting that the U.S. change the voting laws to prohibit anyone over the age of 18 from filling out a ballot until something is done about guns.

James Corden began his comments by addressing critics who suggested that foreign-born talk show hosts shouldn’t comment on mass shootings in America, pointing out that he has children who are American and they attend school in America. Like Colbert, he also suggested that people listen to the kids in this country, the survivors and kids who don’t want to fear for their lives while they’re at school. Corden ended by noting the student-organized and led March for our Lives gun protest rally that will take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:30 on CBS, followed by The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.