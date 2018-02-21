Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, and Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg have joined George and Amal Clooney in each pledging to donate $500,000 to the Our Lives anti-gun demonstration planned by victims of last week’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

“George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more, Oprah later tweeted. “I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’”

“The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages,” Spielberg said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations.”

Katzenberg, speaking on behalf of himself and his wife, said “Marilyn and I are proud to stand with the brave young leaders from Parkland, Florida, who have taken their pain and grief and turned it into action.”

The Katzenbergs will also join the Clooneys at the Washington, D.C. march.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Valentine’s Day massacre. The FBI has admitted it didn’t follow proper protocols in following up on tips from concerned citizens about the alleged shooter, prior to the shooting.

