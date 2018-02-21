TYLER – Reports of gunshots sent Tyler police to the Best Buy parking lot on South Broadway around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. There was damage to two vehicles, but it is unknown if it was from the gunshots at this time. Witnesses report seeing what appeared to be a tan SUV, possibly a Lincoln SUV leaving the scene. Officers saw a tan Lincoln Navigator, with four persons, travelling north on Copeland Road from Rieck Road. When officers stopped it, they arrested the driver and a passenger for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. The other passengers were released. Investigators are still trying to determine if they were involved in the shooting.