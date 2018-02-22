Today is Thursday February 22, 2018
Texas Governor Weighs Parole Board’s Advice on Inmate’s Fate

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2018 at 3:30 am
HUNTSVILLE (AP) – A condemned Texas inmate set for execution is awaiting word on whether Gov. Greg Abbott will accept the state parole board’s rare clemency recommendation to spare the prisoner’s life at the urging of his father. Thomas “Bart” Whitaker is scheduled for lethal injection Thursday evening for masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother at their suburban Houston home in 2003 in a plot to collect inheritance. Whitaker’s father, Kent, also was shot in the same attack but survived. The seven-member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, whose members are appointed by the governor, recommended unanimously Tuesday that Abbott commute Whitaker’s death sentence. Abbott could accept the recommendation, reject it or do nothing. His office has been tight-lipped about the case.

